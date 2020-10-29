Melania Trump Agrees With Supporter Who Called US President Donald Trump 'handsome'

Melania Trump who hit the campaign trail on behalf of her husband, US President Donald Trump, agreed with a supporter in the crowd who yelled that Donald Trump was ‘handsome’. This is the first time that the First Lady has campaigned for her husband on her own this year. On Tuesday, October 27 the First Lady was in Pennsylvania which is a key battleground for the upcoming US Presidential election 2020.

During her address the First Lady was describing the good qualities of her husband by stating that he was “someone tough, successful, and fair”, and that is when someone from the crowd yelled ‘and handsome’ to which the First Lady just smiled and said, “I agree”. During her address Melania also said that Trump was “A man who has a very big heart and a great sense of humour, Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed."

The First Lady went on to claim that this was the first time that the American people were able to hear directly from their President almost every single day through social media and that though she doesn’t always agree with the way her husband says things, it is nevertheless important to Trump to be able to talk to the people directly.

During her appearance, the First Lady also said that her husband is a “fighter” who fought every day for the country. Turning towards the Democrats, the 50-year-old said that the Democrats had put their agendas before the country. In a blistering speech, she slammed her husband’s electoral opponent Joe Biden and said that during the initial stages of the virus, when Trump had blocked travel to China, it was Biden who called it "xenophobic hysteria." “He now suggests he could have done a better job,” she quipped.

The US Presidential election is scheduled for November 3 but millions of people across the United States have already cast their votes with polls showing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the lead.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

