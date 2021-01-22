'Visiting Auntie': Kamala Harris' Niece Shares Wholesome Video Of Daughter At White House

A day after US Vice President Kamala Harris was inaugurated at the US Capitol, her niece Meena Harris on January 21 posted a wholesome video showing her daughter, Leela straight from the White House. With the caption saying “Visiting Auntie at her new job”, Meena not only shared an image of Kamala and her daughter Amara but also a video showing her other daughter Leela happily running around in the corridors of the White House, or her Aunt’s new workplace for at least the next four years. In the picture, Kamala can be seen in her historic purple attire for the inauguration day that was attended by her family members. Even Leela was seen wearing a purple coloured dress at the oath-taking ceremony.

Why colour purple dominated ladies’ fashion at inauguration?

On January 20, numerous high-profile individuals, including the Vice President herself, Hillary Clinton and Senator Elizabeth Warren, arrived at the historic inauguration wearing purple. It is worth noting that purple is a mix of blue, denoting the Democratic Party, and the Republican Party’s red. The colour is interpreted as a symbol of bipartisanship and unity, which is a theme US President Joe Biden has repeatedly called for to heal a deeply divided America.

It wasn’t a coincidence #TheColorPurple was the colour of the day. 💜



“#Purple has long been acknowledged as a bipartisan colour”. A mix of red and blue. And perhaps even a little hope for the new era. 🙏🏽#PurpleReign #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2021 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/JRpMTrRIiJ — Twenty York Street (@20YS) January 21, 2021

Harris chose an outfit consisting of a shift dress and matching coat in a vibrant shade of purple by Black American designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Michelle Obama wore a form of a raspberry-coloured outfit and ankle-length coat with a matching gold belt. Hillary Clinton opted for a purple pantsuit and scarf and Elizabeth Warren, on the other hand, accessorised with the colour as well, wearing a light purple scarf and a darker purple face mask.

Purple was also one of three colours used by women’s suffrage groups in the US and is said to be a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who is the first black women elected to the US Congress. Earlier, the newly minted Vice President had also credited Chisholm for creating a path for her and for so many others. While speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Clinton had also explained why she chose to wear the colour.

