US VP Debate 2020: Politicos 'proud' Of Kamala Harris, Say Pence 'corrupted Values'

The United States vice-president Mike Pence and Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris locked horns for the first and only debate on October 7 held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Both the candidates traded barbs and attacked each other on several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, US Supreme Court nominations, racial inequalities, US-China relations, Russia meddling, tax cuts, among other things.

Netizens flooded social media yet again as they did for Trump and Biden after the first presidential debate on September 29. US politicians are no different, as they too, took to Twitter to react on the recently concluded face-off between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Politicians react

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ran against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential debate earlier this year, took to Twitter to show her support for her colleagues as she wrote that voting for the two isn't just an electorate imperative, but it is a moral obligation. She also took a jibe at Donald Trump and Mike Pence accusing them of corrupting values and eroding democracy.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence haven't just failed to lead—they've corrupted our values, eroded our democracy, and endangered countless lives along the way.



Voting for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris isn't just an electoral imperative, it's a moral obligation. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2020

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said that vice-president Mike Pence made it clear after the debate that Kamala Harris is just "brilliant", "passionate", "fearless" and urged her followers to make sure that she and Joe Biden win the upcoming election on November 3. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Pete Buttigieg were some of the other Democrats who posted in support of Harris and Biden after the vice-presidential debate.

Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

So proud of @KamalaHarris tonight.



She powerfully made the case for why we must end the chaos and restore decency by electing Joe Biden.



It was reality vs fantasy on health care, the economy, Covid, racial justice, climate and so much more.



We’re going to win this. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted that Mike Pence was the clear victor in the debate. Senator Lindsay Graham wrote that Mike Pence showed the difference between Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris, adding that his clam and informed arguments made him the winner of the debate. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik posted an excerpt from the debate and slammed Harris for refusing to answer whether Biden would pack the Supreme Court if elected president. She also praised Mike Pence for the great debate.

Vice President @Mike_Pence was the clear victor in tonight’s debate‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 8, 2020

An outstanding job by Vice President @Mike_Pence showcasing the differences between Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris.



Mike Pence was calm, informed, and made a lot of sense.



A home run tonight for the Trump-Pence ticket!#VPdebate — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2020

After the pence/Harris debate the winner is usually the one u would want to have dinner with.... I think pence would get the invitation MOST LIKEABLE — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 8, 2020

