US VP Debate 2020: Politicos 'proud' Of Kamala Harris, Say Pence 'corrupted Values'

The United States vice-president Mike Pence and Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris locked horns for the first and only debate on October 7 held in Utah.

Vishal Tiwari
The United States vice-president Mike Pence and Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris locked horns for the first and only debate on October 7 held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Both the candidates traded barbs and attacked each other on several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, US Supreme Court nominations, racial inequalities, US-China relations, Russia meddling, tax cuts, among other things. 

Netizens flooded social media yet again as they did for Trump and Biden after the first presidential debate on September 29. US politicians are no different, as they too, took to Twitter to react on the recently concluded face-off between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Politicians react

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ran against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential debate earlier this year, took to Twitter to show her support for her colleagues as she wrote that voting for the two isn't just an electorate imperative, but it is a moral obligation. She also took a jibe at Donald Trump and Mike Pence accusing them of corrupting values and eroding democracy. 

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said that vice-president Mike Pence made it clear after the debate that Kamala Harris is just "brilliant", "passionate", "fearless" and urged her followers to make sure that she and Joe Biden win the upcoming election on November 3. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Pete Buttigieg were some of the other Democrats who posted in support of Harris and Biden after the vice-presidential debate.  

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted that Mike Pence was the clear victor in the debate. Senator Lindsay Graham wrote that Mike Pence showed the difference between Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris, adding that his clam and informed arguments made him the winner of the debate. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik posted an excerpt from the debate and slammed Harris for refusing to answer whether Biden would pack the Supreme Court if elected president. She also praised Mike Pence for the great debate. 

