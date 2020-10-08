US Vice-Presidential Debate: Michelle Obama Lauds Harris’ Rebuttal, Says She Was ‘honest'

As the intense 90-minute long US vice-presidential debate ended, former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Twitter to laud Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ ‘strong, hopeful’ performance. The only vice-presidential debate took place on October 8 and it ended with more decorum to its merit than what viewers witnessed during the first presidential face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. While taking to the micro-blogging website, Michelle wrote that Harris proved that she and Biden have what it takes to move America forward.

Strong. Honest. Clear. Hopeful. Tonight, @KamalaHarris proved that she and @JoeBiden have what it takes to move this country forward. And now it’s up to us to go vote for them. Vote early—do it as soon as you can, in person or by mail. Get started now at https://t.co/vS12U5kabm. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 8, 2020

Face-off between Harris and Pence

During the debate, moderator Susan Page was able to ask all the relevant questions to the presidential deputies that would end up defining the election result. Throughout the debate, while Harris patiently asked for a turn, Vice President Mike Pence, on the other hand, more or less adhered to the time-limit as per the question. Starting from staple subjects like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, jobs and economic growth to more ragging ones like Trump’s tax mystery, future of US-China relationship, and racial injustice, both US Vice President nominee attempted to make their case strong.

On Thursday, with two minutes to respond, COVID-19 pandemic was the opening question for both the leaders. While Harris denounced the Trump administration's response to the pandemic stating that more than 210,000 Americans have lost their life, Pence lauded the same. Harris said that both Trump and Pence were informed about the nature of the pandemic from January 28, on the other hand, the Vice President condemned Biden-Harris approach that according to him ‘looks plagiarised’.

Moderator Susan Page then brought up the subject of racial justice in the US> when asked if Breonna Taylor, the medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March, got justice, Harris replied with a firm 'No'. California said that the Black woman was killed “unjustifiably, tragically, violently". Pence deflected on answering the question of 'Justice for Breonna' and backed law enforcement.

The two leaders also spoke about US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord. While pence said that he is proud of the Trump administration’s record on climate change as well as conservation, Harris said that Biden administration will take the United States back to Paris Climate Accord.

