Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Washington DC Mayor Declares State Of Emergency

US News

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency on March 12 as the US capital looks to contain coronavirus.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency on March 12 as the US capital looks to contain the spread of deadly Coronavirus. According to the reports, the new move was taken as six new cases were confirmed in Washington,  bringing the total number to 10.

Bowser reportedly told the media that it is an administrative action that will give more authority to implement and fund the measures that the nation requires to monitor. 

1200 confirmed cases in US 

The announcement came just hours after WHO declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic with more than 1200 confirmed cases in the US. According to the reports, it will include suspension of visitor tours. In addition, a city health advisory published earlier recommended that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, should be postponed or canceled through the end of the month. 

State and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly said that there are atleast 1237 confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus in the United States.

Death tally at 38

According to the reports, there are atleast 70 imported cases. US confirmed 1,327 cases in 41 states. According to the reports, the figures include presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC. In addition, four more people in Washington state have reportedly died due to the virus bringing the current death toll in the US to 38. 

(Picture Credit: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
