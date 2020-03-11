J&K Issues Orders Under Section 144 To Close All Schools Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued orders under Section 144 to close all schools and educational institutes including coaching centres, in wake of the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the Union Territory and in India.

The decision has been taken considering the prevailing health situation due to COVID-19 in J&K and all India after 65 cases were reported as of Wednesday. All education institutions, private or public, as well as a gymnasium, sports clubs, indoor stadiums will be closed on Thursday.

Additionally, 1,000 Srinagar Municipal Corporation field staff has been constituted into 200 teams of 5 each and equipped with bodysuits, safety gear and spraying machines. The SMC will begin sterilization and sanitization of schools, hospitals, mosques/temples, public venues from Thursday, Mayor oof Srinagar said.

All vulnerable places will be systemically sanitized and sterilized with sodium hypochlorite and bleach, he added.

J&K strengthens surveillance and control measures

With the report of one among the two suspected Coronavirus patients turning out to be positive, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has set up Emergency Quarantine Facility in Jammu.

20 persons who came in contact with the Coronavirus patient have been quarantined in the Emergency Quarantine Facility at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

“In UT of J&K 669 persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 460 in Home Quarantine (including 20 at Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), 8 in Hospital Quarantine, 55 in-home surveillance, 146 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 55 samples have been sent for testing, 26 negative, 1 tested positive, 28 reports are awaited,” Official statement of J&K Government reads.

It further adds that UT of J&K has strengthened the Surveillance and Control measures against the disease. Helpline nos: +91-0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), +91-0191-2520982 (For Jammu Division), +91-0194-2440283 (For Kashmir Division) are functional. Universal self-declaration made mandatory w.e.f. 4th of March 2020 at Jammu/ Srinagar airports.

