Kim Kardashian Says 'climate Change Is Real', Twitteratti Ruthlessly Trolls Her

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian posted a tweet expressing her grief over climate change. Trolls on twitter hit her back asking her to do something about it. Read to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian is one of the most prominent celebrities to have impacted the television space for years now. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star has gone on to make a fortune documenting the lives of herself and those around her. Recently a tweet was sent out by her where Kim expressed her grief over climate change.

Kim Kardashian says 'climate change is real" and Twitter trolls hit back at her

Trolls commented, asking her to fix it and do something about it as she has the resources to achieve it. Fans even bought forth her financial standing and asked her to make good use of it by helping a cause. The tweet has since then been subjected to a mass criticism from followers all addressing Kim to do something about it rather than just addressing it publically. Here are some of the tweets, read below.

