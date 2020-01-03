Kim Kardashian Says 'climate Change Is Real', Twitteratti Ruthlessly Trolls Her

Kim Kardashian is one of the most prominent celebrities to have impacted the television space for years now. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star has gone on to make a fortune documenting the lives of herself and those around her. Recently a tweet was sent out by her where Kim expressed her grief over climate change.

Climate change is real 💔🌎 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2020

Kim Kardashian says 'climate change is real" and Twitter trolls hit back at her

Trolls commented, asking her to fix it and do something about it as she has the resources to achieve it. Fans even bought forth her financial standing and asked her to make good use of it by helping a cause. The tweet has since then been subjected to a mass criticism from followers all addressing Kim to do something about it rather than just addressing it publically. Here are some of the tweets, read below.

And money can help solve it! — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 3, 2020

Only if we knew people with money! — DB (@dacheteur) January 3, 2020

ur entire family has enough money to stop it kimberly lmaoo — nia (@niafertiti) January 3, 2020

I don’t think they have $300 billion dollars... — Harley Costio 🍰 (@harleycostio) January 3, 2020

Please consider this when you and you're loved ones are flying in and out of cities/countries in private jets like it is nothing... :-) — Gugu Lethu (@Gugu__Lethu) January 3, 2020

She and her lil friends can put up some “real” money to the very “real” climate change 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/IGoLw7yezK — SophiaAintRichie (@OrincyW) January 3, 2020

Those guys on the Forbes rich list can come up with this money in less than 3 days if they wanted to... I’m just sayin — T H A N D I L E (@tee_dumzela) January 3, 2020

omg yes woke queen! are you going to stop flying your private jets to the grocery store tho? — leem (@_haleemahh) January 3, 2020

