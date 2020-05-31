China's State-media Shames US As Mounted Cop Tramples George Floyd Protester On Camera

As protests escalate across the United States following the death of George Floyd, a viral video emerged from Houston, Texas where a policeman mounted on top of a horse was seen tramping over a protestor standing on the sidewalk. The woman protestor on the sidewalk was seen standing peacefully holding her placard as cop cars and policemen mounted on horses tried to reign in control of the protestors. Soon after, a policeman mounted on a horse emerged from behind the woman trampling on her and dragging her on the ground.

Dont let them tell you it was peaceful in Downtown Houston #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JWuCRfdlNT — ª (@vikthewild) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has repeatedly asked protesters to remain 'respectful' while protesting over the death of George Floyd who was a native of downtown Houston. Over 3,000 people gathered with Black Lives Matter Houston to march in protest from the Discovery Green to City Hall on Friday. Some protesters clashed with police at several occasions downtown as officers resorted to deploying tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds.

Protests have erupted in over 30 cities across the United States as of now. Governors of several states have called in National Guard troops in the face of the rising unrest.

China's state-run media took note of the mounted policeman taking down the protester, with Global Times asking 'Where is democracy and human rights in US?' - mirroring criticism frequently directed at the Communist nation, which has witnessed its tensions with the US escalating to alarming levels amid the Covid pandemic.

Where are human rights and democracy in US now? Video shows a mounted policeman trampling over a peaceful protestor in Houston, Texas. Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over death of unarmed black man #GeorgeFloyd. pic.twitter.com/oopsamOzSZ — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 31, 2020

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the fatal coronavirus outbreak. In the viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry.

Trump also mentioned that he has asked the Attorney General and US Justice Department to “expedite” the investigation. But warned against the violence which according to him has “nothing to do with justice or peace”. The US President believes that memory of Floyd is being “disregarded by looters” and even mentioned that he had a word with his family. He pledged to stand with the people who knew Floyd along with many others who are protesting against his death.

