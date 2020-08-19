'What China Did To world Was Unthinkable': Trump After 'postponing' Talks With Beijing

American President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is not ready to hold talks with China because "what China did to this country and the world was unthinkable." Slamming Democrat presidential nominee and his opponent Joe Biden, Trump said if Biden becomes president, he would give "everything" to China.

'I cancelled talks with China'

"I postponed talks with China," Sputnik quoted Trump as saying during a press conference in Yuma, Arizona. He further said, "I don't want to talk to them right now. What China did to this country and the world was unthinkable. I cancelled talks with China. If sleepy Joe Biden got in, they'd own the United States because Biden would give them everything. He's not smart. He's weak."

In recent weeks, Trump has been taking a strong stance on China. On Monday, the US President indicated that he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days after signing an executive order targetting TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, Fox News reported.

The development came after Trump issued an executive order on August 14, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the US within 90 days. "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order.

Last month, the Trump administration fired a new shot in its diplomatic war with China by imposing travel bans on Chinese officials. While waging concurrent battles over Beijing’s policies in Hong Kong, human rights in western Xinjiang province, global trade practices and aggressiveness in the South China Sea, the administration hit an unspecified number of Chinese officials with visa restrictions, limiting or entirely eliminating their ability to travel to the United States.

Pompeo hits out at China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the restrictions in a statement that accused China of systematically obstructing the travel of foreign diplomats, journalists and tourists to Tibet, an autonomous region of China, while Chinese visitors “enjoy far greater access to the United States.”

Meanwhile, hitting out at China over the implementation of controversial national security law in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Beijing cannot be allowed to export its authoritarian governance model.

(With agency inputs)