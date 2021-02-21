What's Expected As Donald Trump Set To Give First Post-White House Speech

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a keynote speech to close out the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida next week, sources familiar with the plans revealed to NBC News. It would also be the first public address since leaving the White House in January, opening his own office in Florida, being impeached and acquitted by Senate for ‘inciting’ January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Even though the full lineup has not yet been announced about the event and is subject to change, Trump’s address is on the table.

What to expect?

The media outlet reportedly stated that Donald Trump is expected to speak about the future of the Republican Party as well as the conservative movement. Former US President’s first, extended on-camera presence would come after in the recent weeks he continued to reportedly rage at the top Republicans who pushed back against him including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator John Thune who is also the Number 2 Republican in the Senate along with the longtime GOP political operative Karl Rove.

Contradicting media outlet’s sources, Trump’s spokesperson Jason Miller responded to CNBC on the same matter saying, “Fake news. We’re focused on winning back the House and Senate in 2022.” The former President, who promoted the ‘America First’ policy and isolated the country from numerous treaties and institutions, is planning on backing several primary contenders who also support his “Make America Great Again” agenda.

Media reports have also stated that advisors have cautioned Trump that Republican voters’ don’t wish to see an all-out war in the GOP. Instead, strategists reportedly said, voters would see former US President focus his attacks on US President Joe Biden and other key Democrats.

Earlier, Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Trump defender had tweeted that Republicans will be rejected by the base of the party is they fail to embrace the agenda of the former Republican President. Meanwhile, after being acquitted in Senate, Trump still faces several serious criminal and civil probes that could be comparatively harder to win especially now that he lost the protection from prosecution by holding the office of the President.

