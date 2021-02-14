What's Next For Donald Trump As After Acquittal, His Path To Presidency Becomes Clear

In the aftermath of acquittal in his second impeachment trial, America’s former President Donald Trump said that his political movement to Make America Great Again had just begun. In a statement released moments after the Senate vote, the Republican leader said, "In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people". Although, his statement hinted at his potential run for the presidency in 2024, will he really pick the path?

A report published earlier by British media outlet Sky News, citing a source, wrote that Trump was convinced not to run for the Presidential seat. However, even if he does, he has got the backing of Republicans. Many publically had lampooned him for his role in Capitol siege, but supported his acquittal. The fact that the vast majority of Senate Republicans voted to acquit Trump is a clear signal that he retains a grip on the GOP. On top of that, his son, Donald Trump Jr has bluntly declared the GOP as his father’s party.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," he said.

"We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future."

Trump, meanwhile, has reckoned that he had “so much work” ahead of him to do. In a statement, he said that he along with his party members will soon emerge with a vision for a “bright radiant and limitless American future”. Trump, who had denied inciting any violence on January 6 also slammed his impeachment trial "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country” adding that "No president has ever gone through anything like it.”

Trump's acquittal

The Former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday has been acquitted in his unprecedented second impeachment trial for inciting violence on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Over a month after the Capitol violence, the Senate assembled for a rare weekend session to deliver its verdict, voting while armed National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the iconic building. Trump is the only president to has been impeached twice. The former Republican President was impeached by the House of Representatives by 232-197 votes on January 13 over ‘Incitement of insurrection’.

