US Considers Cancelling Flights To China Amid Coronavirus Dread

With an increase in the number of infected people in China and the death toll of the new strain of Chinese coronavirus rising, the White House has been weighing its options and considering whether to suspend flights to and from the country. According to reports the White House has been holding daily meetings about the deteriorating situation in China.

Flights a possible source of illness

The White House has also considered that the flights in and out of China are a real source of concern and could possibly contribute to the spreading of the infection. For now, the White House has decided against suspending flight to the country. Airlines across the world have already reduced flights to China amid growing fears of the infection.

Several sectors in China, from mining to luxury goods have taken a hit due to concerns in the global market regarding the outbreak and its future implications. Several countries have already started the evacuation procedures for their citizens who are present in Wuhan. Wuhan is considered by many to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

Breakthrough in Australia

Australian scientists have successfully replicated the deadly new coronavirus in a laboratory. The authorities claimed that this constitutes a great breakthrough and moving forward this may allow the development of a vaccine that can be used for treatment. The lab-grown samples will also help in identifying people who have the disease.

Read: China Orders TV Channels To Cut Entertainment Airtime Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 132 In China; Nearly 6,000 Infected

Deputy Director of Doherty Institute in Melbourne, Dr Mike Catton, told media that the samples will be used to generate anti-bodiesn that would researchers and medical professionals to test suspected patients even if they don't outwardly show the symptoms. The anti-bodies will also help scientists determine the true mortality rate of the virus.

The researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity claimed that they were able to grow the virus from a sample of the virus they had received last Friday. Mike Catton also added that they had planned for this incident for many years and that their prior planning was the only reason they were able to reproduce the virus so quickly.

(Image credit: PTI)

Read: Hong Kong To Close Some Borders With Mainland China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: India To Evacuate Its Nationals From Wuhan, Makes Formal Request To China For Facilitation: Govt