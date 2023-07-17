White House Hopeful Ron DeSantis Sacks A Dozen Of Campaign Staffers Amid Cash Woes

Ron DeSantis' aggressive campaign to take down fellow White House hopeful Donald Trump has encountered a string of financial setbacks. According to a report by NBC, the Florida governor has reportedly sacked about a dozen of his staffers just two months after his presidential bid announcement that came riddled with glitches during a Twitter event.

His campaign is likely to face more difficulties, with many other staffers expected to be fired in an attempt to cut costs. So far, mostly mid-level staffers have been let go of after a hard-hitting realisation that the campaign may have brought in more hands than required.

“They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high. People warned the campaign manager but she wanted to hear none of it," an anonymous Republican source told the outlet. Soma place the blame on Generra Peck, who spearheaded the 44-year-old's midterm re-election campaign last year.

One donor who spoke to the outlet revealed that DeSantis' campaign has seen its fair share of exits from staffers who have barely worked with one another. The presidential candidate is known to shake things up for his bids, having used three different teams for three of his Congress runs and the governor race of 2018.

“There is an overall sense, including with me, that he just has not ignited the way we thought he would,” another donor told the outlet.

DeSantis looks at Iowa for support

Walkouts aren't the only thing threatening DeSantis' presidential aspirations. So far, he has failed to dwindle Trump's lead, who currently succeeds by 20 points in Florida, as per a poll released by Florida Atlantic University last week. He is now channeling his efforts towards Iowa, where hope still exists.

“Early state voters are only softly committed to the candidates they select on a ballot question this far out — including many Trump supporters. Our focus group participants in the early states even say they do not plan on making up their mind until they meet the candidates or watch them debate," reads an internal memo obtained by the outlet.