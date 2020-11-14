White House Press Secretary Exudes Confidence On Donald Trump Retaining Office

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday, November 12 said that Donald Trump will attend his own inauguration, when asked if he would attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20. McEnany, while appearing on Fox Business as Trump campaign adviser, said that she believes the current president will remain the president and will have a second term. McEnany also highlighted lawsuits filed by the Republicans in several states, adding it was just the first step and there were many more steps until the inauguration day.

Trump refuses to concede defeat

The Democratic party candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential polls after he secured a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on November 7. Biden, who was short of six electoral votes, surpassed the magic 270-mark on Saturday after he won Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to leading candidates. Meanwhile, President Trump has refused to concede defeat to Biden and is still falsely claiming he has won the election by a big margin. Twitter has flagged several of Trump's posts since November 3, which the social media company dubbed as having "disputed information".

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have filed lawsuits in states challenging the count, demanding poll officials to discard late-arriving votes. Donald Trump has accused poll officials of election fraud and cheating as they continued counting votes after 8 p.m on the final voting day. However, experts argue that the counting may not be illegal because of an earlier court order that stated officials can continue counting ballots with a stamped date of November 3 for three additional days after the final voting day.

The Trump campaign recently suffered a setback as a court in Pennsylvania ruled out a plea that demanded to block 9,300 mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day.

(With inputs from ANI)

