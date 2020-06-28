White House Says Trump Not Briefed On Russian Bounty Intelligence Reports

The White House denied that US President Donald Trump was briefed on the intelligence reports suggesting Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan. The New York Times reported on June 26 that Russian military intelligence unit had offered incentives to Taliban-linked militants if they killed soldiers of coalition forces stationed in Afghanistan.

Citing anonymous US officials, the leadind daily said that Trump was briefed on the intelligence reports regarding the bounties but has not decided on American response. However, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied the report on briefing saying neither the President nor the Vice President was briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence.

“This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of The New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” said McEnany during a press briefing.

Russian Foreign Ministry also dismissed the reports of the alleged involvement of Russia’s military intelligence unit in contract killings of US troops in Afghanistan, calling it “another piece of fake news”. In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the ministry said that the report demonstrates “low intellectual abilities” of US intelligence “propagandists”.

“Nevertheless, what else could be expected from the intelligence agency that has failed miserably in the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan," the statement read.

Read: Donald Trump Says He Will Stay In Washington To Ensure 'law And Order Is Enforced'

Allegations of drug trafficking

The Russian Foreign Ministry instead targeted the United States for alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Afghanistan. It claimed that members of the US intelligence community are involved in drug trafficking, cash payments to militants for letting transport convoys pass through, kickbacks from contracts implementing various projects paid by American taxpayers.

“The list of their actions can be continued if you want," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for US presidential elections, lambasted Trump saying the commander in chief failed in standing up to Russia and protecting US troops in Afghanistan. During a virtual town hall, Biden said that if the reports are true, the US President has known it for months and did “worse than nothing”.

Read: Harvard University Calls Trump's H-1B Visa Suspension A 'short-sighted Policy'

(Image: AP)