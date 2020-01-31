The Debate
No Reason To Restrict International Travel & Trade Over Coronavirus, Says WHO

US News

The WHO has stated that it sees no reason why international travel and trade should be affected because of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday has stated that it sees no reason why international travel and trade should be affected because of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus. The statements come as the virus has spread to at least 18 countries and has claimed 212 lives in China. 

READ: WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak A Global Health Emergency

No need to restrict trade

The Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade. WHO doesn’t recommend limiting trade and movement." In the press conference, he also declared that the virus was a global health emergency and stated concerns over the ability of smaller nations to handle the virus.

"We don’t know what sort of damage this virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility. For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus. The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries. Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it," he added.

READ: Donald Trump Creates Task Force To Monitor Deadly Coronavirus

The first case of the virus was confirmed in India on Thursday. A student in Kerala, who was studying at Wuhan University, has been tested positive of deadly coronavirus. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that 20 samples were sent for tests out of which one was found to be positive. The patient had returned from China after the outbreak and has tested positive. She is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur and is said to be in stable condition. 

READ: First Case Of Direct Transmission Of Deadly Coronavirus Confirmed In US

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government has been putting all its might into dealing with the threat. "Even before the case was detected, we were doing our best. If there is a positive case, we will treat them. I have been informed about one positive case and I will go to the office and find about it. The whole govt is doing its best to ensure no case comes positive."

READ: China's Coronavirus May Help Boost US Jobs, Says US Secretary Of Commerce

(Photo: Twitter)

Published:
