The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Why Is It Important To Thoroughly And Frequently Was Our Hands?

US News

Washing hands thoroughly and regularly is the best way to protect oneself and prevent transmission of the coronavirus according to the CDC.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Why is it important to thoroughly and frequently was our hands?

Washing one's hands thoroughly and regularly is the best way to protect oneself and prevent transmission of the Coronavirus according to the USA's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the sudden surge in the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus, washing one's hands thoroughly with soap and water has become all the more important.

A readily available weapon against the virus

The importance and the theory behind why people must thoroughly wash their hands has been explained on Twitter by scientist and Professor at esteemed John Hopkins University Karen Fleming in a series of tweets. Fleming claims that soap is an amazing weapon to fight against the virus that is present in all our homes.

Read: Indonesia Announces 'temporary' Closure Of Embassy In Seoul As Coronavirus Spreads

In her tweets, Flemings goes into description about the anatomy and makeup of the virus and why soap is effective against it. Take a look at her tweets explaining the importance of washing one's hands thoroughly.

Read: France Tells Citizens Not To Greet Each Other With Kisses Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: UK Health Officials Step Up Coronavirus Precautions, May Register Retired Doctors


Dr Fleming's post was uploaded on February 28 and has been tweeted 55,000 times. According to reports, many scientists believe that even if one does not have soap handy, they can use sanitizers because they are almost as effective.

Read: All 112 Wuhan Evacuees At ITBP's Chhawla Facility Test Negative For Coronavirus

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TARGETS PM MODI'S SILENCE
FADNAVIS LAUDS RASHMI THACKERAY
YAMI GAUTAM'S CLARIFICATION
SHAFALI'S INNOVATIVE SHOT
IVANKA TRUMP'S REPLY TO NETIZENS
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE