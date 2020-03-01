All 112 Wuhan Evacuees At ITBP's Chhawla Facility Test Negative For Coronavirus

The 112 evacuees who were evacuated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan on February 27 have all tested negative for the coronavirus. The evacuees were quarantined at the ITBP's Chhawla Facility. The evacuees that include Seventy-six Indians and 36 foreigners, were taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force quarantine centre in the Chhawla area of the national capital after being brought back.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Centre, Chhawla: Doctors at the centre monitoring 112 evacuees, including a Chinese family brought from China via C-17 Globemaster aircraft of Indian Air Force. No fresh symptoms of Coronavirus have surfaced till now. pic.twitter.com/2jD09q79Uf — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

The first samples of the fresh batch of evacuees who arrived from Wuhan were collected at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Chhawla Quarantine Facility in Delhi on Friday and were then sent to AIIMS for testing.

The latest batch of evacuees include 36 foreign nationals

The latest batch of evacuees which was brought back from the epicentre of the corona epidemic, Wuhan, includes 80 males, 32 females, and five children.

Out of all the foreign nationals that were brought in to the ITBP Centre, 23 people were from Bangladesh, six from China, two from Myanmar and Maldives, one from Madagascar, one from South Africa and, one from the United States of America. The quarantined people are being provided with basic facilities at the ITBP centre. The medical team of the ITBP is also carrying out daily monitoring and checkups.

Officials also informed that no one from the ITBP's Chhawla centre has shown any symptoms of the virus. The basic quarantine period is 14 days. The ITBP medicos will carry out the second sampling on the 14th day of the quarantine period. If the second test result comes negative again, then all 112 persons will be dispatched from the centre.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per Chinese health officials, 47 more people have now died of the deadly coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 79,251 as of Saturday, February 29.

Coronavirus has now affected over 82,000 people worldwide and caused more than 2,800 deaths. While about 30,000 of the affected have been cured, fear of infections is still rampant and growing.

