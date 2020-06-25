WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Conspired With 'Anonymous' Hackers: US Justice Department

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange conspired with hackers affiliated to “Anonymous” and “LulzSec” to obtain classified information, said US Justice Department. The updated indictment by a federal grand jury charged Assange with offences related Assange’s alleged role in one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States.

While the new indictment does not add additional counts to the prior 18 charges, the DOJ said in a statement that it broadens the scope of the conspiracy surrounding alleged computer intrusions with which Assage was charged earlier. According to the Justice Department, Assange communicated directly with a leader of LulzSec and provided a list of targets for the group to hack.

“Assange told the LulzSec leader that the most impactful release of hacked materials would be from the CIA, NSA, or the New York Times,” the statement read.

The department said that WikiLeaks obtained and published emails from a data breach committed against an American intelligence consulting company by an “Anonymous” and LulzSec-affiliated hacker. Assange, who is kept in a maximum-security prison in southeast London, is fighting an extradition request from the United States on the charges of violating the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into classified government documents.

WikiLeaks founder is charged on 18 counts including computer intrusion, espionage for encouraging, receiving and publishing national defence information in cahoots with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. In April, Assange’s lawyers had moved to court to argue about the postponement of extradition trial as they have had not full and unfettered access to their client.

Extradition hearing in September

WikiLeaks founder’s extradition hearing, which was earlier postponed due to the pandemic, will now resume on September 7. Assange had also applied for a bail, in March, arguing that he was at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in the British prison. However, Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates' Court rejected his bail plea saying the pandemic does not as of itself provide grounds for whistleblower’s release.

