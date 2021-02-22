Wildlife Photographer Captures Rare Yellow Penguin, See The Incredible Pictures

A wildlife photographer Yves Adams on a South Georgia island has captured a very rare yellow penguin. Netizens are amused to see the yellow-coloured bird when the photographer shared the pictures on his Instagram page. The bird stood out in the pictures as it was captured among thousands of black and white penguins. "How lucky could I be," read a part of the caption.

Rare Yellow Penguin

As the caption of the post, Yves Adams wrote, "Winning nature’s lottery with seeing the most beautiful King penguin and being able to take pictures!". He added, "While unpacking our rubberboats merely after landing on a remote beach on the island of South-Georgia, this leucistic King penguin walked up straight to our direction in the middle of a chaos full of Sea elephants and Antarctic fur seals, and thousands of other King penguins." So far, the post has managed to gather more than 13000 likes and received over 500 comments. Look at the pictures here:

Read: Rare Bird Rose-breasted Grosbeak Shows Male And Female Features, Spotted In Pennsylvania

Read: Bird Sanctuaries In Rajasthan To Explore and Spot Some Rare Bird Species

The rare bird was spotted among thousands of black and white penguins on a South Atlantic island. Belgian Photographer Yves Adams talked about his experience to the news portal Independent, he said, "I would have never seen or heard of a yellow penguin before". "There were 120,000 birds on that beach and this was the only yellow one there," he said.

"They all looked normal except for this one. It really was something else. It was an incredibly unique experience. One of the birds looked strange, and when I looked closer it was yellow. We all went crazy when we realized," said Adams. "We dropped all the safety equipment and grabbed our cameras," added the photographer. He told that it was a "leucistic" penguin whose cells no longer create melanin, so its black feathers become yellow and creamy colour.

'Whoa, unreal!'

Netizens are loving the pictures. The post has managed to gather more than 13000 likes. The post has received more than 500 comments. One user commented, "What beautiful pictures! The last one is like Where’s Wally - found myself trying to spot the yellow one." Another user commented, "Wow, incredible, brilliant spot with a heart emoji". Another individual commented, "Wow! How incredible to experience being in the same space with a leucistic penguin. Thank you for sharing". Another user wrote, "Whoa, unreal!! Coolest thing I've seen in a long time."

Read: National Parks In India That Are Perfect Vacays For Wildlife Lovers

Read: Tiger Reserves: Places Where One Can Spot Tigers In India

(Image credit: Yves Adams Instagram (@yves_adams))