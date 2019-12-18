'Will Be Impeached Today', Tweets Trump As The House Meets To Vote

United States President Donald Trump said on December 18 that he 'will be impeached today' as the Democrat-led House of Representatives meets to vote on two impeachment charges against him. Trump again denied any 'wrongdoing' and urged to 'start a prayer' because it shall never happen to any other US President. Trump, who had previously dismissed all the proceedings of impeachment inquiry and called it 'hoax' and 'sham', is one step closer to become only the third US President to be impeached.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

The US President is accused of attempting to force the Ukrainian government into what could have been a damaging announcement of an undisclosed enquiry into his main rival in the Presidential elections of 2020, Joe Biden. The Congress has already approved the two impeachment charges against Trump of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' on December 14. These charges will now be presented for a trial in the Republican-controlled US Senate next month, and the angered US President wrote a six-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi accusing her of 'cheapening the importance of the very ugly word, Impeachment'.

Trump's letter to Pelosi

The angered leader wrote a letter to the Pelosi on December 17 and told her that 'history will judge you sharply' and repeated that he is a 'victim' of an 'attempted coup'. Trump claimed to have fewer rights than the ones who were 'accused in the Salem Witch Trials' which is justice and religious extremism in the 17th century the US, and resulted in nearly 20 executions.

In the detailed letter to Pelosi, Trump reportedly went a step ahead to voice his disagreement with the 'sham' that is the entire impeachment process against him. Trump had previously dismissed the entire inquiry as 'hoax', but now as the proceedings have moved ahead, Trump called it 'invalid' and accused Pelosi of violating her oaths of office. Trump goes ahead to write that House Speaker is 'breaking her allegiance' to the Constitution and accused her of 'declaring open war on American Democracy'.

Since most of the inquiry revolved around the US President trying to involve a foreign government to fetch him positive results of re-elections, Trump asked Pelosi that she 'dare to invoke the Founding Fathers' only in the pursuit of 'election-nullification scheme'. According to Trump, it is even 'worse' than offending the Constitution that she is 'offending Americans of faith'. The US President, he has done 'zero wrong things' and the impeachment is 'terrible thing' which ultimately Pelosi will have to 'live with it' not Trump.

