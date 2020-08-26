Wisconsin Governor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Protests After Police Shot Black Man

Tony Evers, the Governor of Wisconsin declared a state of emergency as he said that he would deploy more National guards in a bid to restore order in Kenosha. The city is experiencing its third night of unrest after the shooting of an unarmed black man by police. Reports suggest that more than 100 guards were deployed on August 24. However, Ever reportedly said that he would take the number to 250. The unarmed Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was reportedly left paralysed and ‘fighting for his life’, said his family.

Protestors to be back on roads untill Blake gets justice

According to the reports by international media, Jacob Blake had been attempting to solve a quarrel between two women. This is when he was shot 7 times from behind at point-blank range by police who were following him with guns drawn as he walked away from officers to his car and opened the door to the vehicle. This horrific incident outraged the citizens as they came down to the streets to protest. While speaking to the international median, Blake’s father said that the police officers shot my son seven times like he didn’t matter. Jacob Blake Sr. further added that his son ‘matters’.

Julia Jackson, Blake’s mother while speaking to international media added that her son has been fighting for his life. However, she publicly appealed for calm and said that she was disappointed by the damage to the city. Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, reportedly said that he was told by Blake’s father that Blake may have "temporary paralysis" in his legs but the doctors are hoping that this might subside as the swelling goes away. He added that Blake is a strong man and everyone is hoping that he will recover from his injuries.

President of the Black Lives Matter chapter, Clyde McLemore reportedly said that the demonstrators would come out again on Tuesday night. They demand that the officers who were involved in the shooting should be fired and prosecuted. He said that the protestors will not stop until they get their demands fulfilled.

Reports suggest that the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been investigating the shooting. The officers who were involved in the shooting have now been reportedly placed on administrative leave. The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is heading up an investigation into the shooting and will seek to provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days, media outlets reported. No further information was given by the police officials as to what led to the shooting.

(Image Credits: AP)