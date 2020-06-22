Trump Greeted By Empty Seats At Tulsa Rally, Critics Say 'rolled By American Teens'

United States President Donald Trump took to stage on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to deliver his re-election campaign speech. The much controversial rally marked the resumption of hi re-election campaign which was halted as the coronavirus pandemic hit the US. However, despite enormous predictions, the crowds did not turn up in the numbers Trump and his campaign officials expected.

A week earlier, Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Pascale has predicted that there had been more than one million ticket requests. However, as events unfolded, the arena saw most of its seats empty. According to reports, only 6,200 seats filled in the area which has a seating capacity of 90,000.

'Rocked by teens'

Soon, Trump’s critics pointed out that the online campaign to sabotage Trump’s rally by TikTok users and allegedly Korean Pop music fans was a success. Later Steve Schmidt former Republican strategist and now a stark critic of Trump wrote that the American leader has been “rolled down“ by America's teens.

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID



Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

This is what happened tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump. All across America teens ordered tickets to this event. The fools on the campaign bragged about a million tickets. lol. @ProjectLincoln. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters at the rally.



They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering.



Thanks to the 1,000s who made it anyway!https://t.co/eM2nohMEy6 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 20, 2020

Presidential election

Trump will be facing a massive challenge in the upcoming November 3 presidential election as his approval ratings have hit an all-time low, where in contrast his rival, Joe Biden's ratings have risen. Political pundits suggest that the reason behind a dip in Trump's approval ratings is his coronavirus response, which has made the United States the worst-hit nation in the world, with more deaths than top affected countries combined. Trump's reign is also witnessing the biggest protest since the Vietnam war as many Americans have poured onto the streets to demand an end of racial abuse and police brutality against minorities.

However, political experts say that Trump is not at all worried about the protests as it helps him shift the public attention from his administration's awful coronavirus response to something that can create a divide between the voters before the elections that are scheduled to take place later this year.

