US-based carrier Southwest Airlines is adding yet another unruly passenger to its list, this time, a 34-year-old woman who attempted to unfasten the door of the aircraft mid-air and then claimed that she did so on Jesus’ behest. According to Click2Houston, the woman in question is Elom Agbegninou, who tried to open the door and went on to bite a fellow passenger on a Texas flight that was en route to Ohio.

The bizarre incident transpired on Saturday, when a frustrated Agbegninou was stopped by the cabin crew from reaching the aircraft’s emergency exit. After a co-passenger tried to tackle her for creating a ruckus, the 34-year-old bit the person on the thigh, and only let go when the passenger used their fingers to move her jaw.

As per the documents released by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the woman then repeatedly hit her head on the plane’s floor, and claimed that “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the door.” Ding Yu, a passenger who was on board, recalled the incident and told Fox News Digital: “They were rushing to the back of the plane to help. I was thinking about the worst case, probably that plane will crash, but I know it’s a very low probability.”

What is the woman's side of the story?

What started off as a three-hour route ended into a six-hour trip, thanks to the woman’s erratic behaviour which resulted in the flight making an emergency landing at Little Rock’s Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport around 3:30 pm. After the plane touched down, Agbegninou was handed to federal agents as other officials helped the passenger who was bitten with medicines and hepatitis shots.

Agbegninou defended her act and told authorities that prior to hopping on the flight, she had left home early on Saturday without telling her husband that she wanted to go visit a friend in Maryland. She also claimed that she “had not flown in a long time” and “became very anxious and normally would not have done those things.”