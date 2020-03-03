The Debate
WrestleMania 36 Likely To Be Cancelled After Coronavirus Hits Tampa: Report

WWE News

WrestleMania 36 is on the verge of getting cancelled as Tampa has been hit by CoronavIrus. WWE officials are already concerned about the threat on the event.

WrestleMania

It’s almost time for WrestleMania and WWE fans are thrilled to witness the upcoming WrestleMania 36 live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, there is a piece of bad news since Florida has been hit by a coronavirus and it might hamper WrestleMania 36 from taking place. After affecting some major portions of Asia, the infamous coronavirus has reached the United States of America and it can cost the WWE fans the much-awaited WrestleMania 36, other than affecting the residents of the USA.

Also Read | Sukhwinder Grewal Set To Become India's Latest WWE Superstar After Training Under Khali

WrestleMania 36: Coronavirus threatens upcoming WrestleMania event, will Wrestlemania be cancelled?

Two individuals in Manatee and Hillsborough County, Fla. got tested “pre-emptively positive” for coronavirus and Governor Rob DeSantis wasted no time in declaring a public health emergency in the state of Tampa. World Health Organization (WHO) and The Centers for Disease have also warned the residents of Tampa about the arrival of coronavirus. Thus, WWE officials cannot afford to ignore the deadly disease.

According to reports, Stephanie McMahon and City Officials have already discussed the matter last week at a luncheon organised at the Raymond James Stadium. Rob Hoggins (Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission) also suggested the WWE universe to be nimble and ready to battle the coronavirus. To which, Stephanie McMahon assured that the WWE officials are working on proper measures to battle Coronavirus.

However, there are rumours that WWE might cancel WrestleMania 36 due to the breakout of coronavirus in Florida. Needless to say, WWE fans will be left heart-broken if it happens for real. But, nothing has been confirmed yet and WrestleMania 36 still prevails on the card for April 5, 2020.

Also Read | AJ Styles Channels Inner Undertaker Vs Aleister Black On WWE RAW; Watch

WrestleMania 36: Fights confirmed so far, will Wrestlemania be cancelled due to coronavirus?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WWE Universal Championship fight: Goldberg (C) vs Roman Reigns

WWE Championship fight: Brock Lesnar (C) vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Also Read | Watch Drew McIntyre Take Brock Lesnar Down With Three Claymore Kicks On WWE RAW

Also Read | Randy Orton Shocks WWE RAW Fans With Brutal RKO On Edge's Wife Beth Pheonix: WATCH

