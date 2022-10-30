South Korea Stampede: World Leaders Offer Condolences After Crowd Surge Kills At Least 151

South Korea’s first mass celebration of Halloween after a long pandemic hiatus turned into a deadly stampede in the Itaewon district on Saturday night, killing at least 151 people including adults and minors, CNN reported. The deceased victims include several foreign nationals who hailed from China, Norway, Iran, and Uzbekistan, according to Choi Seong-beom, the chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department. The tragedy was condoled by leaders from around the world, who sent their sympathies and prayed for the families of the victims.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement, “The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time". "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea, and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on behalf of his country, also wrote on Twitter, "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

Horrific news from Seoul tonight.



All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 29, 2022

Writing in French and Korean, French President Emmanuel Macron Tweeted, "I extend my condolences to the citizens of Seoul and the Korean people in the Itaewon disaster. France is with you." German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz also sent condolences in his native language and said that his nation is "deeply saddened by the tragic events in Seoul," adding that the tragedy was "a sad day for South Korea."

이태원 참사에 서울 시민들과 한국 국민들께 위로의 말씀을 전합니다. 프랑스는 여러분 곁에 있습니다. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 29, 2022

Global leaders send their condolences to South Korea

Expressing his grief, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted, "I'm hugely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul, that took many precious lives, including those of young people with their future ahead of them."

Moreover, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted, "Mexico sends its most sincere solidarity to the people and government of” South Korea, and embraces “the families and friends of those who lost their lives or are injured by the unfortunate tragedy.”

On Sunday, the US Forces Korea (USFK) also sent their condolences and support to the Itaewon community in Seoul. "The thoughts and prayers of the members of UNC/CFC/USFK are with all of the families impacted by last night's tragic event in Seoul. Our alliance is strong and part of that is because of the way the Itaewon community has opened its arms to us over the years,” the USFK wrote on Facebook. Several other leaders and officials including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed sympathies for South Korea.

Image: AP