Last Updated:

Trumps Test COVID Positive: World Leaders Send 'love & Best Wishes' To Donald, Melania

As the Trumps tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, several world leaders took to Twitter to wish America's First couple a ‘speedy recovery’.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Trumps

As US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, several world leaders took to Twitter to wish the couple a ‘speedy recovery’. America’s First couple contracted the virus after one of the President’s close aide got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife.

Global leaders send ‘love and prayers’ 

While US Vice President sent ‘love and prayers’ to the Trumps, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wishes his friend ‘good health’ and ‘quick recovery’. From Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan, global leaders sent their best wishes and hoped that they both recover at an early date. 

READ: Trump Debate Comment Pushing Black Americans, Others To Vote

READ: Timeline Of Trump's Activities In Week Coronavirus Hit Home

Taiwan’s presidential office spokesman also in a statement said that President Tsai-in wen, upon receiving the news, sent her best wishes to the US government via diplomatic channels, hoping President Trump and his wife can recover at an early date under the professional care of the medical team. 

France’s government spokesman Gabriel Attal, in a statement, said that the Trumps testing COVID positive demonstrates that the virus spears no one, including who has shown scepticism. “I wish him a swift recovery,” Attal added. 

READ: Donald Trump Reduces US Refugee Admissions To A Record Low, Biden Criticises Move

Meanwhile, the Republican leader is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus. Dr Sean Conley, who is the physician to the President, however, said that Trump and the First Lady are both ‘well at this time’ and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The statement read, “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments”. 

While taking to Twitter, Melania Trump, on the other hand, said “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”.

 

READ: Trump & FLOTUS Test COVID Positive, H'wood Goes 'wear A Mask', 'I Believe In Tooth Fairy'
 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND