Trump & FLOTUS Test COVID Positive, H'wood Goes 'wear A Mask', 'I Believe In Tooth Fairy'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID 19 on Friday. President Trump took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he would be in quarantine immediately. Twitter got flooded with reactions to the news and several US celebrities shared their concern and many wished him a speedy recovery.

US Celebrities react to President Trump testing COVID positive

As the COVID 19 virus continues to hold the world in its clasp, Donald Trump has been tested positive for the virus. President Trump’s close aide had earlier tested positive for the virus after which he got tested for it too. He further stated on Twitter, “We will get through this TOGETHER!” Check out the tweet below.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

While numerous netizens expressed their concern and shared their views on the news, a number of US celebrities took to their social media handles and tweeted about Donald Trump testing positive for COVID 19.

Actor Alyssa Milano, who has recovered from COVID 19, wrote that she “still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy”. She further urged people to “Please wear a mask.”

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.



Please wear a mask.



❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

In the past, President Trump had passed some controversial statements about the potentially deadly disease. He had called the pandemic a “hoax” and had said on record that he does not wear a mask. So a lot of celebrities took to Twitter and mocked him for his statements in the past.

but... but... i thought it was a hoax, donald? https://t.co/gB6BgodNsc — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) October 2, 2020

They will have access to every medical support and intervention imaginable. I just hope I don’t have to hear later “it’s just a bad flu”. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 2, 2020

But we were told this was a hoax. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 2, 2020

but...why would you get tested for the hoax when you’ve said many times that is what causes the hoax? that was your first mistake !!! i just can’t believe the democrats would do this to you. them and all their irresponsible hoaxes. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) October 2, 2020

As the US presidential elections are around the corner, a few netizens wondered if President Trump has actually contracted the virus or Is it a gimmick. Several celebrities tweeted “Protect Biden”, who is contesting against Trump. Many celebrities stated that the virus is “real” and that they “really don’t think this is a gimmick to get out of debating Biden”. Check out some of the tweets below.

If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions. If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing & mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy https://t.co/uh0Y5FF4A7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2020

PROTECT BIDEN — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 2, 2020

I really don’t think this is a gimmick to get out of debating Biden.. I don’t think his ego would allow him to be the poster child of not wearing masks and then test positive for covid. I think he got it banging hope. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 2, 2020

Is it still a “Democrat hoax?” Are you still going to mock people for wearing masks? Are you sorry for lying to the American people for months? I ask these b/c I assume you’ll get the best taxpayer funded gov’t healthcare avail + genuinely hope you recover. But you owe us answers https://t.co/cOvMX7eElq — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2020

Man I hope this guy didn't get Biden sick spewing all those lies his way... — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) October 2, 2020

Few people passed light-hearted comments too.

Try this: I heard it helps. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/b7ocinKs6v — Yuhua Hamasaki (@YuhuaHamasaki) October 2, 2020

A number of people and US celebrities were shocked that the President has contracted the potentially deadly virus. Being aware of his age and how serious the disease is, many people wished him a speedy recovery. Many celebrities urged people to continue taking the precautions as the pandemic is still going on.

Of course Trump didn’t know he had covid he never had taste in the first place? — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020

Does anyone know why @Mike_Pence is running around in circles, throwing little pieces of Wonder bread in the air? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2020

TRUMP has the HOAX VIRUS. I AM SCREAMING OUT LOUD AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) October 2, 2020

the fact that two most protected people in our country got COVID — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) October 2, 2020

like, they had every opportunity and resource needed to not get sick but science denial is a trip! — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump tweeted “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

