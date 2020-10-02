Last Updated:

Trump & FLOTUS Test COVID Positive, H'wood Goes 'wear A Mask', 'I Believe In Tooth Fairy'

As Donald trump tests positive for COVID 19, Hollywood stars say "protect Biden". Here are tweets from them reacting to the news. Read.

donald trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID 19 on Friday. President Trump took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he would be in quarantine immediately. Twitter got flooded with reactions to the news and several US celebrities shared their concern and many wished him a speedy recovery.

US Celebrities react to President Trump testing COVID positive

As the COVID 19 virus continues to hold the world in its clasp, Donald Trump has been tested positive for the virus. President Trump’s close aide had earlier tested positive for the virus after which he got tested for it too. He further stated on Twitter, “We will get through this TOGETHER!” Check out the tweet below.

While numerous netizens expressed their concern and shared their views on the news, a number of US celebrities took to their social media handles and tweeted about Donald Trump testing positive for COVID 19.

Actor Alyssa Milano, who has recovered from COVID 19, wrote that she “still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy”. She further urged people to “Please wear a mask.”

In the past, President Trump had passed some controversial statements about the potentially deadly disease. He had called the pandemic a “hoax” and had said on record that he does not wear a mask. So a lot of celebrities took to Twitter and mocked him for his statements in the past.

As the US presidential elections are around the corner, a few netizens wondered if President Trump has actually contracted the virus or Is it a gimmick. Several celebrities tweeted “Protect Biden”, who is contesting against Trump. Many celebrities stated that the virus is “real” and that they “really don’t think this is a gimmick to get out of debating Biden”. Check out some of the tweets below.

Few people passed light-hearted comments too.

A number of people and US celebrities were shocked that the President has contracted the potentially deadly virus. Being aware of his age and how serious the disease is, many people wished him a speedy recovery. Many celebrities urged people to continue taking the precautions as the pandemic is still going on.

Melania Trump tweeted “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”.

