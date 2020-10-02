Donald Trump Reduces US Refugee Admissions To A Record Low, Biden Criticises Move

US President Donald Trump has said on Wednesday, September 30 that his administration would not allow more than 15,000 refugees over the coming year. According to the Refugee Council USA, it is the record low figure amid a surging global displacement. Nearly 80 million people around the world are displaced, double the number a decade ago, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

According to the Refugee Council USA, the administration wants to slash the program to 15k refugees.

Slash in refugee admits

The US State Department has said that the reduction in the figures has been implemented to prioritize the "safety and well-being of Americans, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." According to the reports, Trump, who is seeking reelection on November 3 has slashed the refugee admissions every year since taking office in 2017. The new move occurred less than an hour before the start of the 2021 fiscal year, narrowly meeting a deadline enshrined in US law.

Refugee Congress Delegates have emphasized the importance of the refugee resettlement program and are calling for a refugee admissions goal of 95K.

In addition, the 15000 figure over the next 12 months is a further cut from 18,000 last year. The Refugee Act established in 1980 states that the President must issue their demands by October 1. As per reports, the admissions of the refugees into the US was already hit this year in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administration claimed that there is a dire need to protect American jobs as the pandemic has shattered the American economy to a record low. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added the White House is committed to providing a safe haven for refugees.

On the other hand, Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic rival in November 3 elections has vowed to raise the refugee cap back to 125,000 noting that welcoming the persecuted is in line with US values. President Trump in his response criticized Biden for promising to raise the cap and said vilified refugees as an unwanted burden for the country at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. Trump was reported to have told the supporters that Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp with overwhelming public resources, overcrowding schools and inundating hospitals.

Senator Patrick Leahy wrote on Twitter, "Just mins. before the deadline to meaningfully consult w/ Congress on refugee admissions, the Trump admin sent us a piece of paper proposing to FURTHER slash refugee admissions from 18K to 15K, the 2 lowest admissions caps IN HISTORY. Congress should reject this out of hand."



He added, "Enough w/ the racist fearmongering, Mr. President. Refugees aren't a threat OR a burden; they've made extraordinary contributions to our society. And by the way they pay tens of billions in taxes each year. That's a whole lot of zeroes more than you can say for yourself..."

According to UN data, the US accepted a record number of refugees as compared to other countries but last year Canada topped the US by resettling more than 30,000 refugees.

