US Releases Attack Video, Admits To Striking Ship With Indian Crew Onboard Off Oman Coast

Washington DC: The United States Central Command CENTCOM has admitted to attacking a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday for allegedly violating the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran. The ship carried Indian crew members, 21 of whom has been rescued and three are still missing.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “U.S. Central Command disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces. CENTCOM forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13."

India has condemned the attack, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoning Jason Meeks, the Chargé d'Affaires of the US embassy in India.

In an official statement, the MEA said, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman…Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”

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India said that the repeated incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are “deeply worrisome” and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. Calling for immediate de-escalation of tensions, India said a diplomatic solution much be reached between US and Iran so that peace and stability can return to the region.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA added.

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