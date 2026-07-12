US Senator Lindsey Graham, Close Aide of President Trump, Passes Away after "Brief, Sudden Illness"

Washington DC [US]: US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, passed away on Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness, his office said on Sunday.

In a statement, Graham's office said the family of the Republican Senator from South Carolina had sought privacy during the difficult time.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement said.

Graham had met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

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"Good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. This is already his 10th visit to our country, and we appreciate this support," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Senator Graham had said in May this year that any potential deal with Tehran in the West Asia crisis must not handcuff Israel's military operations against Hamas and Hezbollah.

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"In a recent conversation with President Trump, I affirmed my support for a deal with Iran that accepts President Trump's demand to open up the Strait of Hormuz and start negotiations about forever ending their nuclear ambitions and support for terrorism. I have confidence that at the end of the day, President Trump will not agree to a bad deal with Iran," he had said.

Graham said that Israel must be allowed to neutralize Hezbollah, given the national threat it poses to Israel.

"On a separate front, it is my belief that we must allow Israel to neutralize the threats the country faces from constant Hezbollah attacks emanating from Lebanon. There are parts of Israel that are uninhabitable because of Hezbollah missile and rocket fire."