US Senators Push Tougher China AI Chip Curbs Amid National Security Concerns Following Nvidia CEO Scandal

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged Congress to swiftly advance three bipartisan bills -- the AI OVERWATCH Act, the MATCH Act, and the Chip Security Act -- aimed at limiting China’s access to sensitive US technology. His appeal came after Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Republican Senator Jim Banks issued a joint statement demanding stronger export controls.

The renewed push coincides with discussions about incorporating semiconductor restrictions into the annual defence policy bill. Schumer also called for an immediate briefing of the Senate and House intelligence committees on alleged Chinese efforts to obtain information from Nvidia and other US AI firms.

“We need a full accounting for Trump’s failure to address foreign espionage in the American tech industry,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, criticising the administration’s response to intelligence concerns.

Warren and Banks, both members of the Senate Banking Committee, noted they had previously pressed the Commerce Department in March to review Nvidia’s export licences to China and conduct a broader national security assessment. They alleged that Nvidia subsequently received approvals to ship hundreds of thousands of advanced AI chips to Chinese entities, including some with reported ties to the Chinese military.

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The latest allegations, they said, emphasises the need for tighter safeguards against potential military applications of American technology.

“The Commerce Department should complement these efforts with immediate action to close export control loopholes,” the senators stated.

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The developments follow reports that Huang may have been targeted in a suspected Chinese intelligence operation involving a personal relationship. Nvidia’s board announced on November 8 that an independent committee of directors, assisted by outside counsel, would investigate whether the CEO had been the subject of foreign intelligence activity.

China has dismissed the claims. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called the accusations "groundless" and an attempt to "smear" Beijing.

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Huang, stating that the Nvidia chief told him he was unaware the woman involved was suspected of espionage and that he believes Huang’s account.

The allegations remain under investigation. No findings have established that Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence or that company secrets were compromised.