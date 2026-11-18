Washington, DC: The United States has carried out precision strikes on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran's earlier attack on a US military base in Bahrain, Al Jazeera reported, citing a US military official.

According to Al Jazeera, the US official said the strike was carried out in self-defence in response to what Washington described as Iran's aggression against US soldiers and military assets. The official added that US aircraft targeted the IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island using precision munitions.

The developments come amid escalating tensions in and around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where at least five vessels have reportedly been hit recently. Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that multiple drones launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) towards a US radar system at an airbase in Bahrain were "intercepted".

The drones "were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or personnel", CENTCOM said, as quoted by Al Jazeera. Separately, a local official on Iran's Qeshm Island was quoted in Iranian media as saying that the island had been hit by several US strikes, which caused no damage to infrastructure.

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Iran's military has also warned ships against taking what it described as "fake American routes" through the waterway. Iran has further claimed to have downed two United States drones in separate incidents over the Strait of Hormuz. Amid the escalating situation, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced that a meeting with Iranian officials would take place on Tuesday to advance mediation efforts.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of heightened military tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key area of confrontation. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have rejected reports alleging that Tehran is formulating plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, using chemical weapons or a "dirty bomb", accusing pro-Israel media of spreading propaganda.

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In a post on X on Tuesday (local time), Araghchi dismissed the reports, alleging that they were part of an attempt to create support for a potential conflict with Iran. Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also rejected allegations made in a CNN report that Tehran could be planning to use chemical weapons in a potential attack on Washington DC.

In a social media post, Gharibabadi said, "Iran is one of the biggest victims of chemical weapons; victims who were targeted with these inhumane weapons with the support of today's accusers, especially the United States." "The truth must not become a casualty of the propaganda war," he added, describing the allegations as "a distortion of history".