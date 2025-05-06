US Supreme Court Sides With Donald Trump: Transgender Ban In Military Takes Effect

Washington DC: The US Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump's administration to enforce a ban on transgenders serving in the military while legal challenges proceed. The court's three liberal justices dissented, stating they would have kept the policy on hold. The top court's decision has led to a debate, with many questioning the rationale behind the ban.

Notably, after inauguration, Donald Trump had signed an executive order in January, claiming that the sexual identity of transgender service members "conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honourable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life" and is detrimental to military readiness. The US President's order directed the Department of Defense to issue guidance necessary for implementation within 30 days.

Impact on Transgender Service Members

As per reports, thousands of transgenders serve in the military, representing less than 1% of active-duty personnel. The ban effectively disqualified them from service, leading to concerns about the impact on military morale. The rules the Defense Department wanted to enforce contain no exceptions, and the policy during Trump's first term and the one that has been blocked are considered "materially indistinguishable".

Meanwhile, the ban marked a big setback for the LGBTQ+ community and equality in the military. During his first term, Trump initially banned transgender troops, but President Joe Biden scrapped the policy when he took office. Now, with Trump's return to power, the ban has been reinstated, and the Supreme Court has allowed it to take effect.

Legal Battle For Transgenders

According to information, lawyers for service members challenging the ban have been given a week to respond. Shannon Minter, legal director at the National Center for Lesbian Rights, expected a more specific order banning transgender military service, stating that Monday's executive order "feels more like a sort of symbolic statement". The legal battle is far from over, with many expecting further challenges and appeals.

In the meantime, the ban raised questions about military readiness and effectiveness. The studies have shown that allowing transgender individuals to serve openly does not negatively impact military performance. In fact, it promotes diversity, inclusivity, and unit cohesion. As per a group of experts, by excluding qualified service members based on their gender identity, the military may be compromising its own effectiveness.