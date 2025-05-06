Terrorist At 17, Saifullah Reveals How Pak Army Lured Him To Join Terror Factory

Srinagar: A shocking revelation by a former terrorist has exposed the Pakistani Army’s sinister role in luring minors into terrorism, further bringing the dark secret of the Pak military in sponsoring terrorism. The former terrorist, identified as Saifullah, who joined the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) at the tender age of 17, has come forward to share his harrowing experience of being manipulated and radicalised by the Pakistani Army.

The plague of terrorism has been a persistent threat to global peace and security for decades, with its claws spreading across various regions and countries. One of the key factors contributing to the spread of terrorism is the radicalisation of youth, who are often lured into extremist ideologies by manipulative handlers and false promises of glory and adventure.

According to Saifullah, he was lured into terrorism by the Pakistani Army's clever tactics, which preyed on his vulnerability and naivety. The army's handlers, he claimed, used false promises and manipulative techniques to recruit him into the terror group. Saifullah's story is a clear indictment of the Pakistani Army's involvement in promoting terrorism in the region.

How Saifullah Joined Terrorism

Saifullah's journey into terrorism began in 1989, when he crossed over to PoJK via Leepa Valley with a group of 35. He was received by Pakistan Rangers at Maahira Camp, where he underwent arms training and learned to use AK-47 rifles. The arms training marked the beginning of his involvement with terrorist groups, which he now considers the biggest mistake of his life.

At the time, Saifullah was drawn to the ideology of the JKLF, which promised to liberate Kashmir from Indian rule. He was young, impressionable, and eager to make a difference. The Pakistan Army and its handlers exploited these sentiments, using false promises and manipulative tactics to recruit him into the terror organisation. Saifullah's experience is a clear example of the ways in which terrorist groups prey on vulnerable youth, using them as pawns in their game of violence and extremism.

Also Read | Congress Peddles Fake News, Kharge Alleges PM Modi Had Pahalgam Terror Attack Intel

During his time in PoJK, Saifullah met Masood Azhar, a notorious terrorist leader who would later go on to found Jaish-e-Mohammed. Azhar's influence on Saifullah was immense, and he acted as a motivator to radicalise youth. Saifullah spent two months in PoJK, where he was indoctrinated with extremist ideology and trained to carry out violent acts. However, his experience in terrorism was short-lived. He was arrested in Kashmir and spent 4-5 years in Kot Bhalwal Jail, where he witnessed the infighting among various terrorist groups, including JKLF, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Al-Umar.

Saifullah's Turning Point Was Realising Real Teachings Of Islam

As per Saifullah, it was during his time in jail that he began to question the true nature of terrorism and the ideology that drove it. He started reading Islamic texts, including the Quran, and realised that the terror groups' teachings were a distortion of Islam. His time in jail marked a turning point in his life, as he began to distance himself from the JKLF and its ideology. Saifullah's experience also threw a spotlight on the importance of education and critical thinking in preventing the spread of extremist ideology.

Also Read | Massive Nationwide Mock Drills on May 7: Check Full List of 244 Districts as Centre Ramps Up Civil Defence Preparedness

‘Youths Radicalised On Non-Quranic Teachings’: Saifullah

Saifullah has described terror handlers as "shatir" (manipulative) people who used youth as pawns in their game of terrorism. He claimed that these handlers exploited the vulnerabilities of young people, using false promises and non-Quranic teachings to lure them into terrorism. Saifullah's experience with Yasin Malik, the leader of JKLF, was particularly disillusioning. He labels Malik as manipulative, claiming that he tried to become an international figure through actions not permitted in Islam.

Kashmiris Protested Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

Saifullah has also spoken out about the Pahalgam attack, which was carried out by terrorists. He claims that Kashmiris protested against terrorism, but the perpetrators are still free. Saifullah has called for a boycott of those responsible for the attack and has criticised Pakistan Rangers for misleading youth with non-Quranic teachings and false promises.

The Pakistani Army's role in supporting and sponsoring terrorist groups has long been a subject of concerns. Saifullah's story provides further evidence of the army's culpability in perpetuating violence and extremism.

Saifullah's revelation also raises serious questions about the Pakistani Army's human rights record. The army's actions, as described by Saifullah, amount to a gross violation of human rights and international law. The use of minors in terrorism is a war crime, and the Pakistani Army's involvement in such activities is a serious concern.