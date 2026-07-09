US: Telangana Techie Kills Wife In Washington, Shares Photo Of Her Body With Girlfriend In India; Arrested

Washington: A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana, India, has been charged with first-degree murder following a lengthy investigation into the death of his wife.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect strangled his wife inside their Washington apartment and attempted to stage the scene as a medical emergency, all while maintaining a secret extramarital relationship.

The King County Superior Court filed the premeditated homicide charge against Avinash Narne following an extensive eight-month investigation by the Bellevue Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

Narne has since pleaded not guilty and is being held in custody on a $5 million bail, with prosecutors citing him as an extreme flight risk.

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The Incident and Staged Alibi

The case dates back to the night of October 27, 2025, when Narne called emergency services claiming his 27-year-old wife, Raajitha Sabbineni, had locked herself inside their bathroom and was completely unresponsive.

Upon arriving at the residence on Northeast 10th Street, Bellevue police officers forced entry into the bathroom and discovered Sabbineni lying on the floor.

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She was pronounced dead at the scene, less than six months after the couple’s arranged marriage.

Narne initially told detectives that his wife suffered from severe panic attacks and other medical conditions, implying her sudden death was a tragic health emergency.

He claimed he had left the apartment for 40 minutes to run errands and returned to find the door locked.

Digital Evidence and Secret Affair

The techie’s cover story unravelled as detectives gathered crucial forensic and digital evidence.

An autopsy conducted by the King County Medical Examiner's Office officially ruled the death a homicide, concluding that Sabbineni died from asphyxia due to strangulation, showing clear trauma to her neck.

Investigators analysed the apartment’s front-door security and smart-lock logs. While the system confirmed Narne briefly stepped out, it conclusively proved that no unknown intruder or other individual entered the home during that time frame.

Text messages recovered from the victim’s phone revealed she had repeatedly complained that drinks her husband tasted unusually bitter.

On the day she died, she messaged Narne stating a smoothie he prepared tasted like "medicine" and "cough syrup." Police also found internet search history related to poisons on Narne's electronic devices.

Furthermore, a deep dive into Narne’s phone uncovered a secret relationship with a woman in India that predated his marriage.

This woman had reportedly even attended the couple's wedding. On the day of the murder, Narne called his girlfriend at least four times, including during the time he claimed he was trying to break into the locked bathroom.