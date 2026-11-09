US to Host First Ukraine-Russia Trilateral Talks Since February in Abu Dhabi: Special Envoy Jared Kushner

United States Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner said President Donald Trump remains determined to end the war in Ukraine and that the United States is preparing the first trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia since February.

In a post on X, Kushner wrote that Trump “is determined to bring an end to this horrible war, which has caused enormous loss of life, destruction, and suffering.” He added that U.S. officials “are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment.”

The two days of talks in Abu Dhabi will be preceded by consultations with partners from Ukraine, the European Union, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy. Kushner said these meetings continue “the close consultation and coordination we have undertaken on European security and Ukraine’s postwar future over the past several weeks.”

“These will be the first trilateral talks since February,” he noted. “Building on our separate consultations with both sides, our objective is to bring Ukraine and Russia together to discuss directly their postwar security concerns, proposals, and potential solutions. We hope these discussions will identify areas of common ground, advance practical solutions, and build momentum toward the next phase of negotiations,” he said.

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Kushner emphasized that a comprehensive settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and European partners on broader security arrangements. He expressed hope that the Abu Dhabi discussions “will create the conditions for that engagement to begin in the near future, as part of a broader multilateral process.”

U.S. efforts, he said, center on four interconnected priorities: ending the fighting, developing credible postwar security guarantees and arrangements to reduce the risk of renewed conflict, preparing a comprehensive economic and prosperity plan for Ukraine, and advancing humanitarian measures.

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On the economic front, Kushner said the United States is working with Ukraine, the EU and other European partners “to address Ukraine’s substantial postwar fiscal and reconstruction needs, support critical infrastructure, attract private investment, and create the conditions for long-term economic growth and self-sufficiency.” Humanitarian work includes efforts on the return of prisoners and civilians and other practical steps to ease suffering.

An important part of the process, he added, is encouraging all parties “to begin thinking seriously about what comes after the war” by focusing on postwar security, economic recovery and mechanisms to prevent future conflict.

Kushner said existing European security agreements and institutions offer a foundation, with discussions expected to examine stronger consultation, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency and reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, while fully respecting the sovereignty and independent decision-making of every nation.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult and complicated conflict,” Kushner said.