Biden Admits US Defense Chief Austin Made 'Lapse of Judgment' by Keeping Hospitalisation a Secret

Advertisement

Washington - US President Joe Biden said that the country's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a “lapse in judgment” by not notifying him about his surprising hospitalisation. The proclamation by the US President came just moments after the White House officials mentioned that Austin was heavily involved in the US and UK airstrikes that rocked Yemen and the Houthis on Friday. While addressing reporters at an Allentown coffee shop in Pennsylvania, Biden was asked if Austin made a lapse of judgment by not informing him about his treatment for prostate cancer. “Yes”, said the US President, giving a brief remark on the matter. The video of the short exchange went on to circulate online, indicating that the White House is still confident about Austin's strong comeback.

The remarks became significant since this was the first time the US President reacted on the matter openly after it was revealed that Austin had been diagnosed with the fatal illness. According to Politico, the two men held talks on the phone last weekend. Not only this, reports emerged that Biden had told his aides that he would not accept resignation from Austin “even if he offers one”. When pressed if Biden still has faith and confidence in Austin, the US President gave an affirmative response and went on to discuss other pressing matters.

Advertisement

"Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?"



BIDEN: "I do."



"Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?"



BIDEN: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/5pG0bxF7Os — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

White House confirms Austin's role in the Yemen airstrikes

On Friday, the White House confirmed that Austin played a significant role in planning the airstrikes that struck multiple military targets of Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. “His participation was no different than it would be on any other given day, except that he was briefing the president on options and engaged in the discussions from the hospital,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday, CNN reported. “He was fully engaged as he would be in any other event,” the US official insisted.

Meanwhile, defence officials told CNN that While Austin is still recovering in the hospital, the US Secretary of Defence still has access to “everything he needs to fulfil his duties. ”Austin monitored strikes real-time from the hospital with a full suite of secure communications,” the US official confirmed. The matter becomes concerning since Austin has now been hospitalised for more than 11 days due to complications from the treatment.