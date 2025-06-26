Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Says Strikes Against Iran Went As Planned, Amidst Doubts About Success of the American Operation

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, US' Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, alongside US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, briefed reporters at the Pentagon, highlighting the operation’s success while addressing Iran’s last-minute efforts to protect its sites.

The U.S. military launched a series of airstrikes targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—on June 22, 2025. The operation, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”, involved advanced stealth aircraft and powerful 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs designed to penetrate heavily fortified targets. Gen. Caine emphasized the mission’s accuracy, stating, “The weapons were built, tested, and loaded properly… They guided to their intended targets and to their intended aim points… They exploded.”

He added that trailing jets confirmed the initial bombs detonated as planned, with intelligence sources visually verifying the strikes’ impact. The operation involved over 125 U.S. aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles, and was executed with no detection or response from Iranian defenses, achieving total surprise.

Iran’s Last-Ditch Defense Efforts

In the days leading up to the attack, Iran attempted to shield its nuclear facilities by covering the main shafts with concrete caps. Gen. Caine revealed, “The Iranians attempted to cover the shafts with concrete to try to prevent an attack… The cap was forcibly removed by the first weapon, and the main shaft was uncovered.” While he did not disclose the exact thickness of the concrete, he confirmed that U.S. planners were aware of the dimensions and adjusted their strategy accordingly. This preparation ensured the bombs could penetrate the fortifications and reach critical infrastructure.

The Fordow facility, located near Qom and designed to withstand conventional attacks, was a primary target due to its role in Iran’s uranium enrichment program. Natanz and Isfahan, also key to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, were similarly hit.

Who Assesses the Damage?

Gen. Caine clarified that the military does not conduct its own battle damage assessments, leaving that task to the intelligence community. “By design, we don’t grade our own homework,” he told reporters.