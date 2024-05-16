Advertisement

Washington: As the United States braces up for the upcoming Presidential Elections in November this year, current President Joe Biden challenged his predecessor and his opponent Donald Trump for debates, saying "Let's pick the dates."

Posting a picture on X, President Biden said, "Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I'll even do it twice. So let's pick the dates, Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays."

Both competitors earlier on Wednesday reported that they accepted the invitations from CNN and ABC News to set the tone for the 2024 campaigns. As per the media outlet, the first debate between the presidential candidates will be held on June 27, while the next debate is scheduled for ABC News on September 10.

Biden confirmed the news on his X social media handle, "I've received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place."

"I've also received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10th. Trump says he'll arrange his own transportation. I'll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years," BIden's other post read.

Meanwhile, former US president Trump who is seeking to return to power at the White House said, "It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!," on his Truth Social platform.

Trump Responds:

Following Biden's post, Trump lashed the US President on his platform saying, "Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can't put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far." He further took a swipe at Biden over what he called a "highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his weak Foreign Policy."

