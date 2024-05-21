What is Going on in Gaza is not a Genocide, says Joe Biden

Advertisement

President Joe Biden on Monday assured Jewish voters of his unwavering support for Israel, calling for the complete defeat of Hamas and rejecting the International Criminal Court’s allegations that Israeli leaders are guilty of war crimes in Gaza.

“What’s happening is not genocide. We reject that,” Biden stated during a speech in the Rose Garden. He emphasized his commitment to working "around the clock" to secure the release of remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Biden didn't criticise Netanyahu in his recent speech

The president refrained from any previous criticisms of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for a larger-scale invasion of Rafah. Instead, he reiterated his support for Israel, saying, “I will always ensure Israel has everything it needs to defend itself against Hamas and all their enemies.”

“We stand with Israel to take out [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and the rest of the butchers of Hamas. We want Hamas defeated; we will work with Israel to make that happen,” he added.

What was the aim of the speech?

The speech, delivered in honor of Jewish Heritage Month, aimed to mend the increasingly strained relationship between the president and the Jewish community. For months, Biden has navigated the complex domestic politics surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, attempting to strike a balance between pro-Palestine progressives and pro-Israel Democrats. His recent decision to withhold a shipment of heavy bombs, which he argued would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, had sparked further controversy.

Biden’s remarks on Monday sought to reassure the Jewish community of his administration’s dedication to Israel's security while also addressing the humanitarian aspects of the conflict.