Vance Says US Has "Prevailed" in Iran Standoff, Dismisses Claims of American Funding for Iran Under New Peace MoU

US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that the United States holds all the cards in its current dealings with Tehran, saying the U.S. has won the standoff whether Iran sticks to the new agreement or not.

Speaking to U.S. media after Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding, Vance gave a blunt review of Iran's weakened position.

A Broken Economy and Military

The Vice President argued that strict U.S. economic measures have drained Iran's strategic capabilities, leaving its economy in a nosecone.

He further added that Iran’s forces are depleted and that the country "lacks the resources needed to rebuild its destroyed conventional military capabilities" because the U.S. siege has left its economy in a "dire situation."

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In his sharpest claim, Vance claimed that "Iran's nuclear program has been destroyed and they no longer have any capability to enrich uranium."

"Not a Single Cent"

Vance also pushed back against critics and conflicting reports about the financial terms of the deal, denying that Washington is handing over billions in assets.

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"Not a single cent of American money goes to Iran," Vance said. "Not $300 billion, not $24 billion."

While Vance has previously mentioned that Iran might eventually access a regional fund for rebuilding, he has maintained that those funds would come entirely from Gulf states—and only if Iran permanently scraps its uranium stockpile and opens up to strict international inspections.

The Ball is in Tehran's Court

Despite the statements, Vance said the U.S. is willing to reset the relationship if Iran's leadership completely changes its foreign policy.