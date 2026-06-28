Venezuela Hit By Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.6 After Twin Quakes Left Over 1,400 Dead

New Delhi: A fresh 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Venezuela's Aragua region on Saturday, adding to the challenges facing rescue teams as they continue searching for survivors following the devastating twin earthquakes that have claimed more than 1,400 lives.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the latest earthquake struck at a depth of 30 kilometres in the waters off Aragua. The tremor comes just days after two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitudes rocked the South American nation, triggering widespread destruction.

Rescue operations remain in full swing as emergency teams race against time to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings. Authorities have warned that the chances of finding people alive diminish significantly after the first 72 hours following a major earthquake.

More than 1,430 deaths have been confirmed so far, while reports indicate nearly 51,000 people remain missing. The toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue across the worst-hit areas.

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Several aftershocks and smaller tremors have continued to shake Venezuela since Wednesday's catastrophic earthquakes, raising fears among residents and complicating ongoing rescue operations.

The international community has stepped up humanitarian assistance. US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the United States immediately activated its urban search-and-rescue teams and dispatched humanitarian and medical supplies following the disaster.

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He said integrating international disaster response programmes under the State Department has enabled Washington to respond more rapidly and effectively during emergencies.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez thanked United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for extending condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also expressed solidarity with Rodriguez and the Venezuelan people.

Despite the growing international support, residents in several affected regions have criticised the government's recovery efforts, citing poor coordination and delays in aid distribution. Mobile and internet outages in parts of the disaster zone have further hampered communication and relief operations.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said the June 24 earthquakes caused extensive human suffering while severely damaging homes, infrastructure and essential public services.

A satellite-based Rapid Digital Assessment (RAPIDA) conducted by the UNDP has estimated direct physical damage at approximately USD 6.7 billion - equivalent to nearly six per cent of Venezuela's GDP-highlighting the enormous economic and humanitarian impact of the disaster.