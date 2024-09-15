Published 16:33 IST, September 15th 2024
Venture Capitalists Are Divided on Harris or Trump
Being a venture capitalist carries a lot of prestige in Silicon Valley. So when some of the industry’s biggest names endorsed former President Donald Trump and the onetime VC he picked for a running mate, JD Vance, people took notice.
- World News
- 7 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris | Image: Agencies
- Listen to this article
- 7 min read
Advertisement
16:33 IST, September 15th 2024