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  • 'Very Tough Cookie': Trump Admires PM Modi Again After 'Total Killer' Remark at G7

'Very Tough Cookie': Trump Admires PM Modi Again After 'Total Killer' Remark at G7

This comes after Trump expressed his admiration for PM Modi when he met him on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Ankita Paul
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'Very Tough Cookie': Trump Admires PM Modi Again After 'Total Killer' Remark at G7
'Very Tough Cookie': Trump Admires PM Modi Again After 'Total Killer' Remark at G7 | Image: X

US President Donald Trump has showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a "very tough cookie".

This comes after Trump expressed his admiration for PM Modi when he met him on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

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"He's a very tough negotiator, a total killer at the negotiating table. He's calm, he's cool, and he thinks a lot about India. He always puts India's interests first," Trump had said about PM Modi. 
 

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 Ankita Paul
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