'Will Exact a Very Heavy Price from Hezbollah': Netanyahu After Deadly Drone Attack Kills Four Israeli Soldiers

Tel Aviv, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to make Hezbollah pay a “very heavy price” following a suspected drone strike that killed four Israeli soldiers, including a senior commander, which Israel described as a blatant violation of the ceasefire.

In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu extended condolences to the families of the fallen, naming Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gadliah Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Armored Battalion, along with three other soldiers whose names have not yet been released. He also wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the commander... and of the three heroic fighters... may their blood be avenged,” Netanyahu wrote. He added that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the previous night to strike Hezbollah “with full force” in response to the attack.

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah’s actions constituted repeated violations of the ceasefire. In retaliation, the IDF reported hitting more than 80 terrorist targets and eliminating dozens of militants. Operations continued into Friday morning with a strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

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“The Air Force struck a short time ago at Hezbollah terrorist organization infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, this in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire,” the Israeli Air Force stated.

Netanyahu held a security assessment with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of the General Staff earlier Friday. He reiterated Israel’s firm position: the military will maintain a presence in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to safeguard communities in northern Israel.

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“My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” he said.

“Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as required to protect the settlements in the north,” he said.

The escalation follows a Thursday night incident in which an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck forces from the Commando Brigade in Kfar Tebnit, wounding five soldiers, one of them seriously.

Lebanese reports, citing Al Jazeera, said Israeli strikes on Friday killed at least 16 people in Lebanon and injured several others. The violence persists despite a broader Iran-US deal aimed at de-escalating hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.