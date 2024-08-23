Published 12:19 IST, August 23rd 2024
Video: Kamala Harris' Grandnieces' Teach How to Pronounce Her Name
“First you say ‘comma’ like the comma in a sentence,” Amara said. "Then you say ‘la’ like la-la-la-la-la," added Leela.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerry Washington, center, with grand-nieces of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris Amara Ajagu, right, and Leela Ajagu, speak during the Democratic National Convention | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:19 IST, August 23rd 2024