Published 12:19 IST, August 23rd 2024

Video: Kamala Harris' Grandnieces' Teach How to Pronounce Her Name

“First you say ‘comma’ like the comma in a sentence,” Amara said. "Then you say ‘la’ like la-la-la-la-la," added Leela.

Kamala harris niece
Kerry Washington, center, with grand-nieces of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris Amara Ajagu, right, and Leela Ajagu, speak during the Democratic National Convention | Image: AP
