Zelenskyy Seeks Aid For Ukraine Amid Russian Strikes That Killed 30 And Injured 100

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine’s international partners to bolster the country’s air defenses following a wave of Russian attacks that killed at least 30 people and wounded nearly 100 others, including children.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Zelenskyy shared images of rescue operations underway in the capital after overnight strikes hit multiple sites in Kyiv. Emergency teams have cleared significant rubble, but ten people remain missing, with searches continuing.

“As of now, it is known that 30 people were killed in yesterday’s attack on Kyiv,” Zelenskyy wrote, offering condolences to the victims’ families. “Nearly one hundred people were wounded, including children,” he wrote in his post.

The strikes extended beyond the capital. In Kryvyi Rih, a garage cooperative was hit, wounding seven people and damaging residential buildings and two schools. A private home in the Kharkiv region was struck overnight, injuring six people, three of them children. In Kherson, a missile attack targeted a regional hospital, killing a doctor and wounding a nurse along with other civilians, including children. In the Sumy region, a drone strike on an apartment building killed four people, including a mother and her daughter.

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Zelenskyy condemned the attacks as deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure with no military justification. “They knew exactly what they were targeting,” he said, describing the actions as a war crime.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that Russia’s reliance on terror against civilians underscores the urgent need for reliable protection of Ukrainian skies.

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“Reliable protection of Ukraine’s skies is needed as a prerequisite for diplomacy,” Zelenskyy stated.

“We count on the support of our partners, above all with anti-ballistic capabilities,” he said.