'Waka A Symbol of Our Shared Journey': PM Modi Hails Deepening India-New Zealand Ties

Auckland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted how the concept of 'Waka' shows how memory, friendship, values, and commitment define India-New Zealand relations. Waka is often described as a canoe, but in Maori culture (the indigenous people of New Zealand), it describes a feeling of community, with PM Modi noting how the word is a symbol of both nations' shared journey.

Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a community event in Auckland, said that both countries have immense opportunities and the wind favours them. He said, “India-New Zealand relations have memory, friendship, values and a commitment. These relations are defined well by a beautiful tradition of New Zealand. For centuries, a word has been connecting the people here - waka. Waka is not just the name of a canoe; it is the symbol of our shared journey. Today, the 'waka' of India-New Zealand is ready to undertake a new journey. Before us, we have immense opportunities and the wind favours us.”

PM Modi noted the immense opportunities New Zealand has offered to Indians here. PM Modi said, "New Zealand is a place where Nikhil Ravishankar can become the CEO of Air New Zealand, and where Anand Satyanand can become the Governor-General. Where talents like Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, and Ajaz Patel can find opportunities in the cricket team. New Zealand is a place where Indian cities have been honoured even in the naming of its streets. There is a Khandala, not the one from the movies and places named Bombay Hills, Coromandel, Calcutta Street, Delhi Crescent, Amritsar Street; there are so many such names."

He said that Indians are the true navigators of this journey. He said, “I have complete faith in the success of this journey...Not because of Modi, but because you all are its true navigators.” PM Modi said that India enjoys immense bipartisan support, which is the success of the Indian diaspora here.

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He said, "From Auckland to Wellington, from Christchurch to Queenstown, the Indian community spread across every corner of New Zealand is a vital part of this shared journey. I would like to acknowledge my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, all the colleagues from the New Zealand government, and the members of the Labour Party present here. This demonstrates the immense bipartisan support that exists for India-New Zealand relations. It also highlights the magnitude of the achievements and contributions of the Kiwi-Indian community."

He recollected his visit to New Zealand years ago, when he was not part of any government in India. He said, "This might be my first visit as the Prime Minister, but 25-30 years ago, when I was not a part of any Government, and nobody knew me in public life, I received an opportunity to come to New Zealand. At that time, someone gifted me three things which I took back with me to India - this muffler, a cap and a pair of gloves. I have brought one of those things to this event today. The muffler you see was gifted to me by a New Zealander 25-30 years back. I used it several times in these years, and I take care of it even today, just like I take care of your love for me."

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He recollected the time when New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon danced to the beats of the Bollywood song 'Mast Kalandar' celebrating India's 79th Independence Day in South Auckland with Opposition Leader Chris Hipkins. He said, "Excellency, you are a super hit within the Indian community, a true sensation, and you certainly proved that. The dance performance alongside Chris Hipkins on India's Independence Day to the song 'Mast Kalandar' went viral. You have truly won a special place in the hearts of Indians."

PM Modi said that as this visit was the first by an Indian PM after 40 years, he brought the best wishes of 140 crore Indians.