Watch: Iranian Missile Breaks Through Iron Dome, Strikes Near Tel Aviv Defence HQ in 50 Seconds Video

Tel Aviv: Iran has reportedly targeted the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) headquarters in central Tel Aviv in a major escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The attack marks a serious breach of Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

The missile strike followed two rounds of Israeli airstrikes on Iran within 24 hours. Israel had earlier targeted key nuclear and military installations in what it called a "preemptive" move.

Watch: Moment Missile Hits Tel Aviv Centre

A 50-second video circulating on social media, captures the exact moment the Iranian missile struck. The footage shows the missile slipping past the Iron Dome, hitting a structure in central Tel Aviv, where several military buildings, including the Defence HQ, are located.

The clip opens with a loud blast as the Iron Dome fires interceptors into the night sky. A flash of light follows, and within seconds, a fireball strikes a building, lighting up the night sky. The Marganit Tower in Tel Aviv's Kirya area, close to the IDF base, is seen in the background.

Israel Declares Emergency, Strikes Iran Again

Early Friday, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran, striking nuclear facilities and strategic military positions. Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of possible retaliation and declared a national state of emergency.

Later the same day, Israel carried out a second wave of strikes, reportedly hitting over 200 targets inside Iran. In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of missiles, triggering explosions and sirens across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Sirens Across Israel, Public Runs for Shelter

“Millions of Israelis keep running to shelter as Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles at Israel,” the Israeli military posted Friday night.

“All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles,” the IDF said.

On Saturday morning, the Israeli army confirmed further missile launches. “Israelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran,” the IDF reported.

Iran Responsible for Escalation, Says IDF Spokesperson

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces, blamed Iran for the rising hostilities.

"Let's be clear—Iran and Iran alone is responsible for the current tensions in the Middle East. Their drive to achieve nuclear weapons and wipe Israel off the map is what lead us here," he posted on X.